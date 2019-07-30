Papa Shogun combines classic Italian, Japanese flavors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Papa Shogun is a fusion restaurant that takes traditional Italian dishes and puts a Japanese spin on them. It also takes classic Japanese dishes and injects them with an Italian twist."Papa, which is the Italian word for pope, being the de factor feudal leader of Italy and the shogun being the de facto feudal leader of Japan. Kind of went together historically and the name sounds cool," Tom Cuomo, chef/owner said with a smile. "It works."Papa Shogun, one of the restaurants participating in Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week, is located at 111 Seaboard Avenue.Monday, August 12 - Sunday, August 18, 20191. Devour three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner.2. Grab $5 or $10 lunch specials.Savor the delicious dishes prepared by Downtown Raleigh's finest dining establishments during this popular foodie event. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest buzz and use #DTRrestaurantweek. Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is a merchant program produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance.