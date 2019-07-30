Food & Drink

Papa Shogun combines classic Italian, Japanese flavors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Papa Shogun is a fusion restaurant that takes traditional Italian dishes and puts a Japanese spin on them. It also takes classic Japanese dishes and injects them with an Italian twist.

"Papa, which is the Italian word for pope, being the de factor feudal leader of Italy and the shogun being the de facto feudal leader of Japan. Kind of went together historically and the name sounds cool," Tom Cuomo, chef/owner said with a smile. "It works."

Papa Shogun, one of the restaurants participating in Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week, is located at 111 Seaboard Avenue.

More information about Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week:

Monday, August 12 - Sunday, August 18, 2019

1. Devour three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner.

2. Grab $5 or $10 lunch specials.

Savor the delicious dishes prepared by Downtown Raleigh's finest dining establishments during this popular foodie event. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest buzz and use #DTRrestaurantweek. Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is a merchant program produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkjapanitalian foodrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 hurt after Audi goes airborne and hits utility pole, police say
Try this NC-inspired moonshine cheesecake
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
Florida man blames horse for home break-in
Wayfair pop-up shop coming to Streets at Southpoint
'God was there': Man survived in wrecked car for 5 days
Holiday Express at Pullen Park sold out
Show More
Teen injured by bison in North Dakota national park
New 'Friends' pop-up experience...will be there for you
School bus driver suspected of arranging hit on student, Durham Police say
Lil Nas X breaks Billboard record set by Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
More TOP STORIES News