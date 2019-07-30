Papa Shogun combines classic Italian, Japanese flavors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Papa Shogun is a fusion restaurant that takes traditional Italian dishes and puts a Japanese spin on them. It also takes classic Japanese dishes and injects them with an Italian twist."Papa, which is the Italian word for pope, being the de factor feudal leader of Italy and the shogun being the de facto feudal leader of Japan. Kind of went together historically and the name sounds cool," Tom Cuomo, chef/owner said with a smile. "It works."You can find Papa Shogun at 111 Seaboard Ave. in Raleigh.