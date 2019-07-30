Food & Drink

Papa Shogun combines classic Italian, Japanese flavors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Papa Shogun is a fusion restaurant that takes traditional Italian dishes and puts a Japanese spin on them. It also takes classic Japanese dishes and injects them with an Italian twist.

"Papa, which is the Italian word for pope, being the de factor feudal leader of Italy and the shogun being the de facto feudal leader of Japan. Kind of went together historically and the name sounds cool," Tom Cuomo, chef/owner said with a smile. "It works."

You can find Papa Shogun at 111 Seaboard Ave. in Raleigh.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkjapanitalian foodrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School bus driver suspected of arranging hit on student, Durham Police say
Capital One data breach: 1 arrested, tens of millions of customers affected
Warrants: Cary couple exposed grandchildren to mold, feces in home
Downtown Fayetteville storefronts sprayed with crude images, profanity
Man rips sunroof off car stuck in traffic, goes on attack
'Pink Lady Bandit' and accomplice arrested in Charlotte
Missile launcher found in service member's carry-on: TSA
Show More
18-year-old cyclist crashes, dies on Raleigh greenway
NC State corpse plant expected to bloom by end of the week
Garlic festival shooting: Witnesses describe how girl saved toddler
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Tickets go on sale Tuesday for Holiday Express at Pullen Park
More TOP STORIES News