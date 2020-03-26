Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Peeps temporarily halts production amid COVID-19 crisis

This is an undated generic image Peeps marshmallow chicks. (KGO-TV)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Peeps, the iconic Easter shaped marshmallows, has temporarily halted production at their two factories in Pennsylvania due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Just Born Quality Confections, the candy maker that produces Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales released a statement on its website announcing production suspension at their Bethlehem and Philadelphia locations.

"In response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, we are temporarily suspending production at our facilities in Bethlehem and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, effective no later than March 25 at 6:30 a.m. through at least April 7, 2020."

RELATED: Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter amid coronavirus outbreak

The Peeps and Company store in Center Valley, Pennsylvania will also be closed through at least April 7, the website says.

The company says they have already shopped its Easter supply of peeps to retailers, but warned there could be a shortage on some items.

"All of our Peeps have been produced and shipped to retailers for this upcoming Easter season. We do have inventory of Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews for the short term but may experience out of stocks on several individual items. We will continue to work with our retail partners to ensure that the fans of our brands can continue to enjoy them during this challenging time."

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

The company says all associates will continue to be paid during the closure and they are using the opportunity to further clean and sanitize all production and office facilities.

WATCH: 'It's not Easter without Peeps there' Here's how Peeps are made


Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpennsylvaniacoronaviruscandyeaster
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus cancellations: Indy 500 postponed
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
CORONAVIRUS
Lawmakers likely to waive test requirements, teacher evaluations
LATEST: NC state officials worried about PPE supply
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
Navy hospital ships set to arrive in LA on Friday, NYC on Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC state officials worried about PPE supply
19-year-old Durham student describes battle with COVID-19
What Wake County's stay-at-home order means
Lawmakers likely to waive test requirements, teacher evaluations
Struggling to juggle work and your kids at home? You're not alone
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
Social distancing resources available for domestic violence survivors
Show More
Fayetteville Goodyear plant temporarily shuts down impacting hundreds
Lidl plans to hire 1,000 workers during COVID-19 crisis
VA man known for faith, family dies from COVID-19 in NC
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
5 flu deaths reported in NC last week
More TOP STORIES News