Your partner and co-workers are probably stealing your snacks, study says

Americans have a snack problem, especially when it comes to our friends, family and co-workers.

New research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Ben & Jerry's says the biggest food thieves in our lives are our partners, and the next biggest food snatchers are our co-workers.

The study of 2,000 Americans found that 1 in 10 Americans even admitted to stealing candy from a child.

Based on the study, nearly half of the country (41%) says they've dealt with co-workers stealing food. Food poaching is such an epidemic that 1 in 3 Americans stopped bringing lunch to work altogether, while 6 in 10 resorted to hiding their food.

At work, the most common targets are chips, fruit, candy, coffee and juice. While the top five targets at home are ice cream, chips, candy, fruit and juice.
