Dr. Pimple Popper, whose real name is Dr. Sandra Lee posted a video of some very realistic-looking pimple cupcakes on her Instagram and Facebook pages.
The cupcakes are pretty hard to stomach, but the video really gets tough to watch when the doctor "pops" the cupcake and a yellow goo oozes out.
Rachael Sanchez of Blessed by Baking is the brainchild behind the pimple pastries.
Sanchez has been baking for about a year and displays all of her creative desserts on her Instagram page.
She also works at Dr. Pimple Popper's office and created the cupcakes for their "Pimple Popper" potluck.
Sanchez used a chocolate cupcake for the base with a light brown fondant draped over the top to create the "skin" and vanilla pudding filling for the "pus."
So the big question, how do the cupcakes taste?
"Delicious," said Dr. Lee. "The cupcakes are absolutely amazing."