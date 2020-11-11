Food & Drink

Pizza Hut is adding plant-based meat to its menu

Pizza Hut is the latest fast food chain to jump on the plant-based meat bandwagon.

The pizza restaurant has added Beyond Meat's plant-based Italian sausage to its menu to become the first pizza chain in the United States to offer plant-based meat pizza.

Customers have two options of either cheese pizza or veggie pizza both topped with the plant-based sausage crumble.



Beyond Meat is made with plant-based ingredients without GMOs and is designed to taste the same as animal-based meat.

Burger King, White Castle, Hardee's and Denny's also offer plant-based menu options.
