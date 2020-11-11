Pizza Hut is adding plant-based meat to its menu

Truth is, our NEW Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza is made of plant-based Italian sausage. We dared @KevinHart4real to taste it and tell us what he thinks. One dare led to another…👀 😋. Get it for a limited time! #beyondambassador @BeyondMeat pic.twitter.com/CNWaVEa9oy — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) November 10, 2020

Pizza Hut is the latest fast food chain to jump on the plant-based meat bandwagon.The pizza restaurant has added Beyond Meat's plant-based Italian sausage to its menu to become the first pizza chain in the United States to offer plant-based meat pizza.Customers have two options of either cheese pizza or veggie pizza both topped with the plant-based sausage crumble.Beyond Meat is made with plant-based ingredients without GMOs and is designed to taste the same as animal-based meat.Burger King, White Castle, Hardee's and Denny's also offer plant-based menu options.