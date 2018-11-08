Pizza La Stella brings brick oven pies and more to Cary

Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 1389 Kildaire Farm Road, the new arrival is called Pizza La Stella.
With another location in Raleigh, Pizza La Stella specializes in brick oven Neapolitan pizza. Pies, which range from 13-14 inches in size, are prepared with olive oil and basil. Pizza Le Stella offers 14 different topping options, offering both red and white sauces. The new spot also serves a variety of salads, chicken wings and calzones. See the full menu here.
Pizza La Stella has already attracted fans thus far, with a rating of 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Edmundo R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 2, wrote, "Great food and the best customer service we have received in a long time. Try the chicken wings with the caramelized onions. You will be amazed. The pizzas are great as well!"
Yelper Greg T., who gave the newcomer four stars, added, "The food, service and atmosphere here are five stars, no doubt. The missing star? The price. Two appetizers, two pizzas and two desserts ran us $90 and change."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pizza La Stella is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Thursday-Saturday.
