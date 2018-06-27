FOOD

Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Planters bringing back Cheez Balls. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Two popular cheesy products from the past are coming back after 12 years.

Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls will go on sale July 1, making a return after being discontinued in 2006.

"You asked; we answered. Cheez Balls are back and just as amazing as you remember them. Get the one-of-a-kind delicious, orange cheezy taste while it lasts, because these will only be around for a limited-time," Planters says.

A 2.75 ounce can will cost $1.99.



While they're not available at all stores just yet, they can be purchased online on Amazon Prime, Amazon Pantry, or Walmart.com.

Fans have to act fast before these cheesy snacks are gone again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerfoodentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
Finally! Morgan Street Food Hall opens in Raleigh
Low carb and high carb diets linked to early death, study suggests
More food
FOOD & DRINK
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
Get the dish on Fayetteville's dining scene, from an ice cream shop to a relocated eatery
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Bojangles' drops 4 menu items
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News