Plates keeps it simple with color, flavor in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week begins Monday where you can try 40 different restaurants on a price-fixed menu.On Friday, we take you to Plates Neighborhood Kitchen in the heart of Raleigh's Glenwood South."We want to kind of push the envelope of the normal, traditional Southern fare, and we want to have fun doing it," said Jake Wood, chef at Plates.Plates has been focusing on sourcing food locally, Wood said.The result, Wood said, is "fun dishes, flavorful, colorful dishes."You can find Plates at 301 Glenwood Ave. Suite 100, Raleigh.Monday, August 12 - Sunday, August 18, 20191. Devour three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). Reservations are strongly recommended for dinner.2. Grab $5 or $10 lunch specials.Savor the delicious dishes prepared by Downtown Raleigh's finest dining establishments during this popular foodie event. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest buzz and use #DTRrestaurantweek. Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is a merchant program produced by Downtown Raleigh Alliance.