Food & Drink

Popeyes and DoorDash offer free chicken sandwich combo

By
You can now get the chicken sandwich that caused a feeding frenzy for free.

DoorDash customers who order $20 or more from Popeyes can use the promo code CHICKENWINNER to get a free chicken sandwich combo meal and free delivery. You have to order between now and Sunday, Jan. 19 to get the special offer while supplies last.

This nationwide partnership between DoorDash and Popeyes coincides with awards season recognizing the Popeyes chicken sandwich for the Best Performance of the Year by a chicken sandwich.



This offer is not valid for pickup or dine-in orders and has a limit of one per person. Customers can also enter to win a Popeyes-themed and catered awards show viewing party.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncmeal deliveryfoodu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father killed in Knightdale wreck remembered by jiu-jitsu community
16-year-old charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting
Embattled Johnston Co. school board names new interim superintendent
Storm damages school roof, injuring 3 children
Fired trooper in Raleigh beating case strikes deal, walks free
Donations for McDougald Terrace pour in
Wake commissioners ponder future of Holly Springs gun range
Show More
Morrisville hopes vehicle mangled by train sends railroad safety message
UNC guard Robinson involved in crash; other driver charged with DWI
'No reason to do that:' Family of stabbed Fayetteville clerk speaks out
Life-threatening flu case leaves 4-year-old girl blind: family
Flags at half-staff after 2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed
More TOP STORIES News