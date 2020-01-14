Popeyes and DoorDash offer free chicken sandwich combo

It’s awards season and the nominee for Best Performance by a chicken sandwich: @PopeyesChicken! 🏆 Get a free Chicken Sandwich Combo + a $0 delivery fee on orders $20+ with code CHICKENWINNER. Now through 1/19, only on DoorDash. Terms: https://t.co/FqYs0a4aRJ pic.twitter.com/fx3CjWdFHu