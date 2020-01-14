Popeyes and DoorDash offer free chicken sandwich combo

DoorDash customers who order $20 or more from Popeyes can use the promo code CHICKENWINNER to get a free chicken sandwich combo meal and free delivery. You have to order between now and Sunday, Jan. 19 to get the special offer while supplies last.
This nationwide partnership between DoorDash and Popeyes coincides with awards season recognizing the Popeyes chicken sandwich for the Best Performance of the Year by a chicken sandwich.
It’s awards season and the nominee for Best Performance by a chicken sandwich: @PopeyesChicken! 🏆 Get a free Chicken Sandwich Combo + a $0 delivery fee on orders $20+ with code CHICKENWINNER. Now through 1/19, only on DoorDash. Terms: https://t.co/FqYs0a4aRJ pic.twitter.com/fx3CjWdFHu— DoorDash (@DoorDash) January 13, 2020
This offer is not valid for pickup or dine-in orders and has a limit of one per person. Customers can also enter to win a Popeyes-themed and catered awards show viewing party.