Food & Drink

Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars

If you haven't had the chance to try Popeyes' new chicken sandwich, you might have to wait awhile to get your hands on one.

The fast food restaurant turned to Twitter Tuesday to announce it has run out of chicken sandwiches.

RELATED: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle on social media over best chicken sandwich

The sandwich that started the Chicken Wars on social media has caused major delays at drive-thrus across the country.



"Y'all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)," Popeyes tweeted.

SEE ALSO: Fried chicken sandwiches in Houston that are better than anything at Popeyes or Chick-fil-A

The sandwich features Popeyes fried chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

The restaurant did not say when it expected the sandwich to return.

RELATED STORIES
Bun B joins social media chicken war with new 'Hot Wang Sandwich' for good cause
Teen registers people to vote while they wait in line for Popeyes chicken sandwich
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksocial mediafast food restaurantu.s. & worldrestauranttwitterchicken
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 injured in fiery I-40 crash
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Johnston County Schools superintendent announces retirement
President Trump sets date for Fayetteville
NC Supreme Court debates race-based jury selection
Parents wonder why teacher, arrested in January, is back in classroom
Fayetteville PD finding success with Neighbors App by Ring partnership
Show More
Activist: 'It's going to take all of us' to change Durham's narrative
Mom of 5 among those saved by Lee Dingle's organs
UNC Rex looking for volunteer NICU cuddlers
Troubleshooter gets results after Johnston County man's car caught fire
Raleigh man cycling for cancer research with his grandma in mind
More TOP STORIES News