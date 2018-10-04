FOOD & DRINK

Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings

EMBED </>More Videos

Popeyes fans might say the fried chicken there is as good as good as gold.

Popeyes fans might say the fried chicken there is as good as good as gold.

Thursday, the restaurant is offering poultry that's literally golden!

Six boneless wings are dunked in champagne and slathered with 24-karat gold batter.

Like the precious metal itself, the golden chicken is not easy to come by.

WDAF says it's only available for a single day, and only in four locations.

Those locations are Anaheim, California; Elizabeth, New Jersey; New York City and New Orleans.

As far as golden products go, the price is a bargain, just five bucks, including a biscuit and side dish.

Popeyes says the bullion-battered bird might become available in more locations in the future if demand is high.

The promotion was inspired by the August opening of Popeyes' 3,000th restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantchickenrestaurantfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Lola's Beach Bar now open in Five Points
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
SPONSORED: Simplify the Season with a visit to Southern Supreme Fruitcake Company
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
29-year-old Raleigh lawyer dies from flu complications, marking state's third related death
'My friend is dying': 911 call released in crash that killed student
LATEST: Two SC officers released from hospital
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Kavanaugh latest: Collins says FBI probe seems 'very thorough'
DPAC wins Theater of the Year award
NC pastor wins $625K 'genius grant'
Show More
Man assaults woman, flees with their child, Apex police say
89,000 pounds of ham recalled by Johnston County company after listeria death
More than 250 people have died while taking selfies since 2011
City IDs officer killed during shooting in Florence, SC
Crash causes backups on I-40 W near I-540 in Raleigh
More News