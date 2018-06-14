FOOD & DRINK

Popular downtown Raleigh restaurant moving to different location

BUKU plans to relocate to Cary in early 2019 (WTVD)

RALEIGH --
Buku in downtown Raleigh will close its doors, but will reopen in Cary.

The restaurant plans to stay at its East Davie Street location until New Year's Eve, and will re-open in the former AN restaurant space in Cary in January of 2019.

Merci Bouquet Cocktail from Buku


However, the company recognizes the importance of a downtown Raleigh location and a new spot will be announced in the coming months.

"We're also thrilled to share that our entire buku team will be moving to the new restaurant in Cary, including Executive Chef Amanda Haisley, who has been with us since 2011."

Buku will also open a Wake Forest location in the Spring.
