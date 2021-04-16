Food & Drink

Popular Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams shop coming to Durham

EMBED <>More Videos

Dolly Parton has her very own ice cream flavor

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A popular ice cream shop is opening its first Triangle location in Durham.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams plans to open later this year in Brightleaf Square.

Jeni's Splendid releases Everything Bagel flavored ice cream

Pints of Jeni's have been available at area Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Publix and The Fresh Market stores for a while but this will be the region's first scoop shop.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream created in honor of Dolly Parton

"I love the Durham area. It's got so much character and entrepreneurial spirit," Jeni Britton Bauer said in a news release. "We can't wait to become a part of the Brightleaf Square community."

The only other North Carolina location is in Charlotte. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdurhamrestaurantice cream
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer in rampage as 19-year-old man
Tornado Emergency: The worst outbreak in NC history
LATEST: 'Concerning increases' in COVID spread in young adults, NCDHHS says
'Harry Potter,' 'Peaky Blinders' actress Helen McCrory dead at 52
Local veterans receive presidential volunteer award for pandemic work
Raul Castro confirms he's resigning, ending long era in Cuba
Family asks DOJ to reopen Tamir Rice case
Show More
Daunte Wright's family demands more severe charges for Kim Potter
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
2 trans women killed in separate Charlotte shootings
Cicada invasion: What to know as billions of bugs emerge this spring
Zillow: 31% of Raleigh homes sold above listing price in December
More TOP STORIES News