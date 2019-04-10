CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Publix is looking to open a new grocery store location in the Triangle, according to ABC11's newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
Plans for a Publix at Flowers Plantation were submitted to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. The plans outline a 46,000-square-foot store that would be built near the intersection of South Flowers Parkway and NC-42.
Flowers Plantation is a growing subdivision just east of Clayton, which is expected to have as many as 8,000 homes when it is completed.
Publix submitted plans to open new 46,000-square-foot grocery store in Clayton
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News