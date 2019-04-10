Food & Drink

Publix submitted plans to open new 46,000-square-foot grocery store in Clayton

EMBED <>More Videos

Publix is looking to open a new grocery store location in the Triangle, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Publix is looking to open a new grocery store location in the Triangle, according to ABC11's newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.

Plans for a Publix at Flowers Plantation were submitted to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. The plans outline a 46,000-square-foot store that would be built near the intersection of South Flowers Parkway and NC-42.

Flowers Plantation is a growing subdivision just east of Clayton, which is expected to have as many as 8,000 homes when it is completed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkclaytonpublix
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Moms to rally in Raleigh in favor of gun control legislation
NC legislation would help undocumented residents get driver's license
'Beyond Fences' helps pet owners when nobody else will
Charges dropped against man accused of abandoning pet fish
Ex-Playboy model accused of killing 71-year-old who paid her rent
New condom emphasizes consent with unique packaging
'Jeopardy!' contestant wins over $110K, sets single-day record
Show More
Poll: 56 percent of Americans say Trump makes race relations worse
Triangle father of murdered Muslim students makes plea to lawmakers
Benson bank robbery suspect inadvertently released from hospital captured in South Carolina
Photographer captures 'pollenpocalypse' over Durham
Power back on after Duke Energy's planned outage affected thousands
More TOP STORIES News