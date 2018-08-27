Pucker up! Krispy Kreme rolls out lemon glazed flavor for Labor Day

Summer is almost at an end and Krispy Kreme is sending the season out with a fan-favorite lemon glazed doughnut just in time for Labor Day weekend.For one week, beginning Monday, the lemony treat will be available through Labor Day weekend (ending Sunday).Earlier this year, America chose lemon as the all-new glazed doughnut flavor, beating out other nominees."The lemon glazed doughnut embodies so much of what we love about summer - a season we're just not quite ready to let go of. Bringing back the perfect pairing of zesty fresh lemon and sweet Original Glaze is an awesome way to stretch summer out just a bit longer," said Alison Holder, head of US Marketing for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.