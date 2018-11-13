FOOD & DRINK

Pumpkin spice doughnut is back at Krispy Kreme

The pumpkin spice is a one-week exclusive. A cinnamon swirl doughnut is also on the menu now.

Krispy Kreme is at it again, tempting us with more special, limited-time-only doughnuts.

This time, the North Carolina-based chain announced the return of its popular Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and the brand new Cinnamon Swirl Doughnut.

The Cinnamon Swirl is available in stores now and the Pumpkin Spice will be in shops for one week only, Friday, Nov. 16 through Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22.

"Our cinnamon swirl doughnut accomplishes the unthinkable: you get a gooey cinnamon swirl, decadent cream cheese icing and melt in your mouth doughnut in every bite," said Brittany Dubin, Culinary Manager for Krispy Kreme. "Of course, no pumpkin spice season is complete without Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut. Our fans have waited all year, and we're making their wait worth it by bringing it back in time for the Thanksgiving holiday."

Krispy Kreme describes the Pumpkin Spice Doughnut as the "quintessential fall doughnut" with a hint of cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavor. The Cinnamon Swirl Doughnut is hand-tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with cream cheese icing and a cinnamon swirl.
