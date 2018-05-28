FOOD & DRINK

Racers tumble down hill in British cheese rolling competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Racers risk their bodies tumbling down a hill, all for a wheel of cheese and glory. (Madie Stevenson via Storyful)

In a centuries-old tradition unlike any other, daring racers and spectators alike flock to Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, England, to witness the village's annual cheese rolling race.



The event entails racers chasing a rolled wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a steep hill. The run is extremely dangerous, with many racers tumbling all the way down the 200-yard slope. The day features several races for men, women and children.

Flo Early won the women's event this year but also suffered a suspected shoulder injury. Spectator Brad Poole said on Twitter she was carted off the hill but later returned with her arm in a cast.


According to GloucestershireLive, Chris Anderson, 30, won two races this year, bringing his lifetime total to a record 22 victories.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbuzzworthyu.s. & worldcheese
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Mexican restaurant Frida's Patio opens in Cary
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News