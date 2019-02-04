Triangle food truck and Raleigh Morgan Street Food Hall vendor, Curry In A Hurry, will be featured on the February 5th episode of The Cooking Channel's show, Food Truck Nation.
"It's a real honor," explained Curry in a Hurry Co-Owner and Chef Alaksha Surti. "I never expected this. They called me and wanted to showcase what I do, they wanted something different."
Surti says her love for cooking began by watching her mom who now helps run Curry in a Hurry along with Surti's husband.
"In our Indian homes, mom always is the role model. She cooks three meals a day," Surti explained. "So, growing up, I watched her cook every-time and helped in the kitchen and I grew very passionate about cooking and food. Then, I went to Australia and studied hospitality management. I've always been attracted to the kitchen because I love food and I love to share it with everyone!"
Food Truck Nation will highlight two of Surti's dishes, a Lamb Naanwich and a Chicken Kati Roll. Both dishes are sold on the food truck and will be making a debut in the Morgan Street Food Hall during a viewing party on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 8:30 p.m.
Food Truck Nation's episode featuring Curry In A Hurry airs February 5th at 9 p.m. on The Cooking Channel.
The episode featuring Curry in A Hurry will run several times, for re-run dates click here.
Related Topics:
foodfood truckraleigh newsfoodcookingRaleigh
foodfood truckraleigh newsfoodcookingRaleigh