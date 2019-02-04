FOOD & DRINK

Raleigh business Curry In A Hurry to appear on The Cooking Channel's Food Truck Nation

EMBED </>More Videos

Triangle food truck and Raleigh Morgan Street Food Hall vendor, Curry In A Hurry, will be featured on the February 5th episode of The Cooking Channel's show, Food Truck Nation.

By
Triangle food truck and Raleigh Morgan Street Food Hall vendor, Curry In A Hurry, will be featured on the February 5th episode of The Cooking Channel's show, Food Truck Nation.

"It's a real honor," explained Curry in a Hurry Co-Owner and Chef Alaksha Surti. "I never expected this. They called me and wanted to showcase what I do, they wanted something different."

Surti says her love for cooking began by watching her mom who now helps run Curry in a Hurry along with Surti's husband.

"In our Indian homes, mom always is the role model. She cooks three meals a day," Surti explained. "So, growing up, I watched her cook every-time and helped in the kitchen and I grew very passionate about cooking and food. Then, I went to Australia and studied hospitality management. I've always been attracted to the kitchen because I love food and I love to share it with everyone!"

Food Truck Nation will highlight two of Surti's dishes, a Lamb Naanwich and a Chicken Kati Roll. Both dishes are sold on the food truck and will be making a debut in the Morgan Street Food Hall during a viewing party on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 8:30 p.m.

Food Truck Nation's episode featuring Curry In A Hurry airs February 5th at 9 p.m. on The Cooking Channel.

The episode featuring Curry in A Hurry will run several times, for re-run dates click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood truckraleigh newsfoodcookingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Blue Bell introduces new Valentine's Day-themed ice cream
Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
The 3 best cafes in Chapel Hill
The 4 best Mexican restaurants in Raleigh
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Hidden Figure' speaks to Wake County STEM students
Man threatens to kill woman in grocery store bathroom, police say
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
5 mistakes you're making with your money
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
Hitting the 70s: Temperatures to be above average all week
Family asks for birthday cards for WWII vet fighting cancer
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Show More
Watch: Educational film shows limited view of North Carolina in the 1950s
Bakery owner "unapologizing" for 'Build the Wall' cookies
More than 40 mummies newly discovered in Egypt
Blue Bell introduces new Valentine's Day-themed ice cream
Virginia Governor's possible replacement graduated from Duke in 2000
More News