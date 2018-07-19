FOOD & DRINK

Raleigh chef in running for Beard Foundation's best burger

Sean Fowler, of Mandolin, is in the running for the James Beard Foundation's best burger contest. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A well-known Raleigh chef is in the running to win a contest searching for the 'best burger' in the country.

The James Beard Foundation is holding the "blended burger" contest.

This is the entry from Sean Fowler, of Mandolin.

The idea is to promote "sustainable" and "healthier" burgers -- that include ingredients other than beef. Sean's burger patty has 50 percent beef, 25 percent bacon, and 25 percent mushrooms.

You can try the burger for $9 at Mandolin in Raleigh.

The "919 blog" said the burgers are "amazingly good and seriously life-changing."

And if you want to help Sean win the title, you can vote in the Beard Foundation contest here.

