Raleigh chef offers virtual cooking classes for kids and adults

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The spring is usually a busy time for caterers with weddings and corporate functions. With so many events canceled due to COVID-19, many catering companies are pivoting including Chef Houston Loper, owner of HL Catering in Raleigh.
Loper says his small staff built an online ordering store in a matter of days. HL Catering is now offering meal orders online for home delivery. Loper also rolled out virtual cooking classes for adults and kids which he says have been a big hit.
The catering service provides classes for adults all throughout the week and once a week for children.
"We've had people sign up in New York, Nashville, Atlanta, we're very excited about this," Loper said. "Every Tuesday in May we are doing a kids' class. You get the menu a week before so you can add it to your shopping order."
Customers can purchase a subscription for the kids' virtual cooking classes. Adult classes can be purchased with a virtual group or for a private cooking lesson.
