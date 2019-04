RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A downtown Raleigh restaurant has been named one of the 15 most beautiful breweries in the world. Condé Nast Traveller recently released the list--which features breweries in Spain, Italy, France and more--on its website.Brewery Bhavana is the Raleigh restaurant receiving the accolade, and this is not the first praise the restaurant has been given. Bon Appetit Magazine recently recognized the restaurant as one of the 10 best new restaurants in America.Opened in March 2017, Brewery Bhavana is located on 218 S. Blount St.