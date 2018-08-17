COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Raleigh Restaurant Week: Local YouTubers try it out

You're almost out of time to enjoy Raleigh Restaurant Week

You're almost out of time to enjoy Raleigh Restaurant Week -- where you can taste some of the finest restaurant cuisines in the heart of the Capital City for a fraction of the normal cost.

Local YouTubers - and relationship advisors - Heath and Tracy tried it out for date night this week.

They went to Vidrio, choosing it because of its artsy atmosphere and laid-back vibes.

More than 40 participating restaurants will offer delicious three-course dinners for either $20 or $30 through Sunday.

Or, you might want to try a $5 or $10 lunch special.

Reservations are suggested for the dinner meals.

Heath and Tracy are ABC11 Influencers.

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is produced by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, and ABC11 is a proud sponsor.
