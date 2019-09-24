Food & Drink

Raleigh Rolls provides sweet treats at Morgan Street Food Hall

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Just $7, will land you a cup filled with some delicious rolled ice cream.

Where is this food heaven, you ask? Downtown Raleigh, of course!

You'll find the tasty treats at Raleigh Rolls, at Morgan Street Food Hall.

The owners were inspired by travels in Southeast Asia, but they married that experience with local Southern favorites. So that's how you get flavors like Grandma's Nanner Puddin' and 'Smores.'
