Raleigh's 4 favorite spots to find affordable Mexican eats

Los Cuates. | Photo: Kelly V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a satisfying, budget-friendly Mexican meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Tijuana Flats



Photo: kelsey n./Yelp

Topping the list is Tijuana Flats. Located at 1310 E. Millbrook Road in Falls of Neuse, the Tex-Mex spot is the highest-rated cheap Mexican restaurant in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp.

Tijuana Flats is a chain with more than 100 locations in six states. Look for burritos, bowls and more. The menu also includes options for children. All items can be served Tijuana style: with cheese, jalapenos, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

2. Los Cuates



Photo: E.H. S./Yelp

Next up is Falls of Neuse's Los Cuates, situated at 4524 Old Wake Forest Road. With four stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Look for the Shrimp Ranchero Plate on this spot's menu. Other traditional offerings include tacos, burritos and enchiladas.

3. Chipotle



Photo: chipotle mexican grill/Yelp

Wade's outpost of Chipotle, located at 2316 Hillsborough St., Suite #100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap fast-casual burrito spot four stars out of 45 reviews.

Chipotle is a national chain restaurant, but Yelpers praise this location's spaciousness, cleanliness and the friendliness of its service. Expect the standard burritos, bowls, tacos, salads and more on the menu.

4. El Rey del Taco



Photo: katrina s./Yelp

El Rey del Taco, a Mexican food stand that offers quick to-go meals in Five Points, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 901 Hodges St. to see for yourself.

This spot is only open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Established in 2009, El Rey del Taco specializes in tacos. It also serves up quesadillas, tortas (Mexican sandwiches) and Mexican sodas and drinks.
