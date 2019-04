Raleigh's first pay-what-you-can cafe expanding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's first pay-what-you-can-cafe announced it is expanding into a neighboring space with more seating, a professional kitchen and more volunteering opportunities.Since opening in Jan. 2018, A Place at the Table has served more than 9,000 meals to those in need.Founder Maggie Kane's vision for the project is "not to function like a soup kitchen, but to create a space where all are welcome, come together at the table as a community, and are served with dignity and respect."Guests can pay the suggested menu price, donate to someone else's meal, pay what they can or make up for the meal with volunteer hours.A Place at the Table currently serves breakfast and lunch only but will offer a more robust menu with the expansion along with more jobs and training opportunities for guests who want to volunteer."It has always been important to us to offer a menu and overall restaurant experience that is appealing and accessible to every demographic," explained Kane, highlighting one of the critical differences between APATT and most pay-what-you-can cafés."We see ourselves as a restaurant contributing to Raleigh's thriving food scene as much as a destination for those who are food-insecure," said Kane, emphasizing APATT's need for a strong culinary team and competitive menu.According to A Place at the Table, the cafe has 40 to 50 people volunteer on any given day."We are humbled by how generous Raleigh has been - first in helping us to open in 2018, and since, through grants, daily volunteer shifts and simply by making APATT your destination for breakfast and lunch. We're grateful they're playing a part in helping us to achieve our goal to make sure everyone in this community has a place at the table," explained Kane. A Place at the Table is open Tuesday through Sunday.