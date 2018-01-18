FOOD & DRINK

'A Place At The Table' opens in downtown Raleigh

A new cafe, offering breakfast and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 300 W. Hargett St. in Central, the newcomer is called A Place At The Table.

With a mission is to provide "community and healthy food for all regardless of means," the non-profit restaurant is Raleigh's first pay-what-you-can cafe. Customers can pay a suggested price for a meal, pay what they can, pay for someone else's meal, or volunteer their time.

On the menu, expect to see breakfast fare like open-faced toasts with oven-fried green tomatoes, avocado, or buttermilk biscuit and sage sausage gravy; sun-dried tomato, basil and goat cheese quiche; and yogurt and granola bowls with peanut butter, chocolate, and fresh fruit.

Switching over to lunch, look for items like quinoa, roasted veggies, and mixed greens salad; chicken salad sandwich with pulled chicken, red onion, and celery; and a caprese panini with sun-dried and fresh tomatoes, arugula, and basil. (You can check out the full menu here.)

There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.

Holly K., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "Wonderful new concept in downtown Raleigh! This is the first pay what you can restaurant in the area that I am aware of. I recommend the sweet potato hash, super flavorful and just all-around satisfying."

A Place At The Table is now open at 300 W. Hargett St., so swing on by to take a peek.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News