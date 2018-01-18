A new cafe, offering breakfast and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 300 W. Hargett St. in Central, the newcomer is called A Place At The Table.
With a mission is to provide "community and healthy food for all regardless of means," the non-profit restaurant is Raleigh's first pay-what-you-can cafe. Customers can pay a suggested price for a meal, pay what they can, pay for someone else's meal, or volunteer their time.
On the menu, expect to see breakfast fare like open-faced toasts with oven-fried green tomatoes, avocado, or buttermilk biscuit and sage sausage gravy; sun-dried tomato, basil and goat cheese quiche; and yogurt and granola bowls with peanut butter, chocolate, and fresh fruit.
Switching over to lunch, look for items like quinoa, roasted veggies, and mixed greens salad; chicken salad sandwich with pulled chicken, red onion, and celery; and a caprese panini with sun-dried and fresh tomatoes, arugula, and basil. (You can check out the full menu here.)
There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
Holly K., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "Wonderful new concept in downtown Raleigh! This is the first pay what you can restaurant in the area that I am aware of. I recommend the sweet potato hash, super flavorful and just all-around satisfying."
A Place At The Table is now open at 300 W. Hargett St., so swing on by to take a peek.
'A Place At The Table' opens in downtown Raleigh
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories