Raleigh's top 4 breweries, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breweries in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Trophy Brewing Company
Photo: tim y./Yelp
Topping the list is Trophy Brewing Company. Located at 827 W. Morgan St. in Hillsborough, the bar and brewery, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated brewery in Raleigh, boasting four stars out of 432 reviews on Yelp.
2. Clouds Brewing
Photo: tim r./Yelp
Next up is North Central's Clouds Brewing, situated at 126 N. West St. With four stars out of 304 reviews on Yelp, the brewery, sports bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Big Boss Brewing Company
Photo: holly k./Yelp
East Raleigh's Big Boss Brewing Company, located at 1249-A Wicker Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 99 reviews.
4. Neuse River Brewing Company
Photo: neuse river brewing company/Yelp
Last but not least, Neuse River Brewing Company, a brewery in Five Points, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. Head over to 518 Pershing Road, Suite #100 to see for yourself.