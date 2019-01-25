FOOD & DRINK

Raleigh's top 5 cocktail bars to visit now

Foundation. | Photo: Ray P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best cocktail bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Bittersweet



Photo: Kristen M./Yelp

Topping the list is Bittersweet. Located at 16 E. Martin St., the dessert, cocktail and coffee bar is the highest rated cocktail bar in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 264 reviews on Yelp.

2. Foundation



Photo: rose l./Yelp

Next up is Foundation, situated at 213 Fayetteville St., Suite #010. With 4.5 stars out of 258 reviews on Yelp, the underground cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. C Grace



Photo: dave l./Yelp

C Grace, located at 407 Glenwood Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the underground jazz, blues and cocktail lounge 4.5 stars out of 228 reviews.

4. The Remedy Diner



Photo: Steven L./Yelp

The Remedy Diner, serving New American fare and creative cocktails, is another go-to, with four stars out of 503 Yelp reviews. Head over to 927 W. Morgan St., Suite #116, to see for yourself.

5. The Cortez



Photo: the cortez/Yelp

Last but not least, check out The Cortez, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp. You can find the tropical cocktail bar and seafood restaurant at 413 Glenwood Ave.
