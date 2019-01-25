Raleigh's top 5 cocktail bars to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Bittersweet
Photo: Kristen M./Yelp
Topping the list is Bittersweet. Located at 16 E. Martin St., the dessert, cocktail and coffee bar is the highest rated cocktail bar in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 264 reviews on Yelp.
2. Foundation
Photo: rose l./Yelp
Next up is Foundation, situated at 213 Fayetteville St., Suite #010. With 4.5 stars out of 258 reviews on Yelp, the underground cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite.
3. C Grace
Photo: dave l./Yelp
C Grace, located at 407 Glenwood Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the underground jazz, blues and cocktail lounge 4.5 stars out of 228 reviews.
4. The Remedy Diner
Photo: Steven L./Yelp
The Remedy Diner, serving New American fare and creative cocktails, is another go-to, with four stars out of 503 Yelp reviews. Head over to 927 W. Morgan St., Suite #116, to see for yourself.
5. The Cortez
Photo: the cortez/Yelp
Last but not least, check out The Cortez, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp. You can find the tropical cocktail bar and seafood restaurant at 413 Glenwood Ave.