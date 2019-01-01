HOUSTON --It's a New Year's Day tradition - eating black-eyed peas.
Some people believe the peas represent coins, so eating them in the new year will ensure wealth and luck.
B & B Butchers Executive Chef Tommy Elbashary shared a recipe with ABC13:
1 lb. black-eyed peas, soaked over night
1/2 cup of smoked bacon, chopped
1 cup of onions, diced
1 Tbs. mint, minced
1 tsp. of olive oil
1 cup of celery, diced
2 cups of chicken broth
2 cups of fresh kale, sliced
2 sprigs of thyme
2 Tbs. apple cider vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Cook everything for 15 to 20 minutes until the peas are tender.