It's a New Year's Day tradition - eating black-eyed peas.Some people believe the peas represent coins, so eating them in the new year will ensure wealth and luck. B & B Butchers Executive Chef Tommy Elbashary shared a recipe with ABC13:1 lb. black-eyed peas, soaked over night1/2 cup of smoked bacon, chopped1 cup of onions, diced1 Tbs. mint, minced1 tsp. of olive oil1 cup of celery, diced2 cups of chicken broth2 cups of fresh kale, sliced2 sprigs of thyme2 Tbs. apple cider vinegarSalt and pepper to tasteCook everything for 15 to 20 minutes until the peas are tender.