LETS EAT

Let's Eat: Cook up some black-eyed peas for New Year's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Black eyed peas are said to ensure wealth and good luck. Find out how to whip up a batch for New Years! (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
It's a New Year's Day tradition - eating black-eyed peas.

Some people believe the peas represent coins, so eating them in the new year will ensure wealth and luck.
B & B Butchers Executive Chef Tommy Elbashary shared a recipe with ABC13:

1 lb. black-eyed peas, soaked over night

1/2 cup of smoked bacon, chopped

1 cup of onions, diced

1 Tbs. mint, minced

1 tsp. of olive oil

1 cup of celery, diced

2 cups of chicken broth

2 cups of fresh kale, sliced

2 sprigs of thyme

2 Tbs. apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook everything for 15 to 20 minutes until the peas are tender.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodnew year's dayfoodrestaurantlets eatHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LETS EAT
KFC sells out of firelog that smells like chicken
Egg-cellent Easter ideas and DIY projects
New commissary huge boost to Triangle food truck scene
Chipotle reveals its secret guacamole recipe
More lets eat
FOOD & DRINK
Zeigler sausage products recalled over possible metal contamination
Sheetz to give away free coffee to celebrate the new year
How to celebrate National Bacon Day
Downtown Raleigh Wahlburgers closes after seven months
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Raleigh police: Woman injured after being hit by stray bullet during First Night
Neighbor recalls lion escaping from Conservators Center years ago
2 puppies found, 4 still missing after being stolen from Goldsboro home
Zeigler sausage products recalled over possible metal contamination
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Dieticians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
This cheap gas in North Carolina might not last long
Celebrate with birthday freebies in January!
Show More
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
First Night Raleigh helps usher in 2019
Two kayakers rescued on Cape Fear River in Harnett County
Two people shot in northwest Raleigh
Starting Jan. 1, hospital service costs will be posted online
More News