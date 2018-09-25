FOOD & DRINK

Red Cross activates its mobile feeding unit to Robeson County

EMBED </>More Videos

Red Cross visits Robeson County with mobile feeding unit.

By
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
The American Red Cross deployed its mobile feeding unit to communities hit hardest by Hurricane Florence.

MORE: Full coverage of Hurricane Florence

It's been two weeks since the storm made landfall.

The mobile feeding unit is an operation the Red Cross launches after a disaster devastates a community.

Volunteers drove throughout the Red Springs area to put hot food in the hands of those who need it most.

Organizers told ABC11 they are capable of feeding 25,000 people a day throughout the Carolinas, but each truck can provide 200 meals.

Communities are identified through damage assessment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddisaster reliefamerican red crossred crosshurricane florenceNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Just Dunkin': Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club may have received recalled beef
Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day with 2 coffee creations
'Mayochup' now exists, whether you like it or not
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Durham police investigate deadly shooting at gas station near Southpoint
Death of two teens found in Johnston County home ruled murder-suicide
Harris Teeter recalls frozen yogurt because of allergy concerns
'I want my baby back:' Mother of missing Gastonia boy makes tearful plea
Cooper, Republicans vow to work together on hurricane relief
Police: Woman let mom's body decompose, 'wanted to see the stages of death'
Did Hurricane Florence affect NC's leaf season?
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Show More
Flamin' Hot Cheetos responsible for Lil Xan's trip to hospital
Charges dismissed against Wayne Co. woman accused of treating animals stranded by Florence
Man found dead after water recedes in Wayne County ditch
Hurricane Florence victims could qualify for low interest loans
In Leland, Florence flooding ruins homes, but not neighbors' spirits
More News