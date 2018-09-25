Red Cross activates its mobile feeding unit to Robeson County

The American Red Cross deployed its mobile feeding unit to communities hit hardest by Hurricane Florence.MORE:It's been two weeks since the storm made landfall.The mobile feeding unit is an operation the Red Cross launches after a disaster devastates a community.Volunteers drove throughout the Red Springs area to put hot food in the hands of those who need it most.Organizers told ABC11 they are capable of feeding 25,000 people a day throughout the Carolinas, but each truck can provide 200 meals.Communities are identified through damage assessment.