Red, white and sparkling: Raleigh's top 5 wine bars to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine bars in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Glenwood Grill
Photo: al w./Yelp
Topping the list is Glenwood Grill, a spot that pairs cuisine inspired by the coastal Carolinas and the American South with an extensive wine list. Located at 2603-151 Glenwood Ave., the modern American establishment is the highest-rated wine bar in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 248 reviews on Yelp.
The white wines include sauvignon blanc from Napa Valley, New Zealand and France; chardonnay from Sonoma, Rutherford and Russian River; and sparkling selections from Italy and Spain. Reds include zinfandel from Lodi, Sonoma and Mendocino County; merlot from Napa; and cabernet from Chile, Paso Robles and Alexander Valley.
2. The Wine Feed
Photo: matty b./Yelp
Next up is Hillsborough's The Wine Feed, situated at 602 Glenwood Ave. With five stars out of 74 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar has proven to be a local favorite.
Founded in 2011 by two friends, the spot includes a wine bar, monthly wine clubs, wine classes, wine trips and a wine shop. Offerings on tap include the 2015 Pali Wine Co. Huntington pinot noir, 2016 Moobuzz chardonnay and 2015 Sivas-Sonoma cabernet sauvignon, among others. (Find the full wine list here.)
3. Coquette Brasserie
Photo: AmyRae S./Yelp
Coquette Brasserie, located at 4351 The Circle at North Hills, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar four stars out of 401 reviews. Menu items include 2016 Picpoul de Pinet, 2016 Muscadet, 2016 Sauvignon Blanc, 2016 Chenin Blanc and more. Looking for some color? Try the 2016 Rose du Jour or the 2015 Merlot blend. (See the full list of wines here.)
Pair your wine with French cuisine like seared foie gras, escargots, coq au vin and duck breast with succotash and pickled blackberries.
4. Liquid State
Photo: Meg S./Yelp
In Wade, Liquid State is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 82 Yelp reviews. In addition to teas, coffee and beer, the spot offers a portfolio of 30-plus wines focusing on small producers with an emphasis on lesser-known varietals. Head over to 1908 Hillsborough St. to see for yourself.
5. Caffe Luna
Photo: stephanie g./Yelp
Over in downtown Raleigh, check out Caffe Luna, which has earned four stars out of 218 reviews on Yelp. The light-bodied wine menu includes pinot grigio, Falanghina, Vernaccia di San Gimignano, sauvignon blanc, garganega, chardonnay and more. Medium to full-bodied options include sangiovese, merlot and cabernet sauvignon.You can find it at 136 E. Hargett St.
The cafe also serves Italian cuisine with a Tuscan flair, such as cured parma ham with fresh melon, linguini with crabmeat saute and grilled salmon with garlic aioli.