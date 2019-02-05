FOOD & DRINK

Registered dietitian says the keto diet is a lifestyle, not a fad

EMBED </>More Videos

Phillip Knorr
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Molly Devine is a Durham local, a Registered and Licensed Dietician, a Keto Specialist, has a background as a personal chef, she's a mom of three, has an autoimmune hypothyroid condition that she was diagnosed with at 12 years old, and she's saying that the Ketogenic diet is a lifestyle, not a fad.

"With Keto, and this way of eating, it's really the first time that I just feel great," said Devine.

Devine has been on the diet herself for about two years and said she doesn't feel uncomfortable after eating, bloating has gone down, and her energy levels are great, which allows her to be more productive.

"I really believe in a Ketogenic lifestyle, and so when I counsel people through keto, it's definitely much more restrictive in the beginning to get your body adapted," said Devine.

The Ketogenic lifestyle is more than a diet. Devine said that exercise, getting an adequate amount of sleep, and keeping your stress down, are all important facets to the lifestyle.

But what about the diet part? What does eating keto really mean?

"You will be getting about 75 to 80 percent of your daily caloric intake from pure fat sources," said Devine. It is a lot more fat than what most people are used to.

Devine explains in the video below:
EMBED More News Videos


The keto diet is about moderate proteins and an incredibly low amount of carbohydrates, and the carbs that you do consume are mostly from vegetable sources.

The goal is to switch your metabolic pathways from relying on glucose to relying on fat sources.

"Most people are getting more glucose than they need and end up storing it as fat," she said.

Devine said that when we go from burning glucose to utilizing fatty acids, converting those fatty acids into ketones through our liver, and then using those ketones as our new fuel source, we are running at a much higher and efficient rate.

"That's why some of the great side effects of keto are increased mental clarity, increased energy, better sleep, and not just weight-loss," she said.

Molly writes about eating keto on her website. Check it out here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfooddietdieting
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Top pizza choices in Chapel Hill for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Raleigh for takeout and dining in
Raleigh business Curry In A Hurry to appear on The Cooking Channel
Der Biergarten Cary debuts with German food, beer and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family had no idea 10-year-old boy, mom had been dead since 1998
30 people taken into custody by ICE at Sanford company
Sketch released of woman whose remains were found in Durham in 2016
Troubleshooter: Airline promises $900 in vouchers but reneges
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Black History Month: U.S. Civil Rights Act and the Triangle
Elevated flu activity concerns Wake County schools, parents
Show More
Fayetteville city council agrees on recommendation for paid downtown parking
Vote on moving North Carolina DMV headquarters delayed
Former Wake County deputy charged in assault on woman
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Man shot while trying to attack Wilson police officers with hammer
More News