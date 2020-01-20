More than 100 local restaurants offer prix fixe lunches, dinners for biannual Triangle Restaurant Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dozens of Triangle restaurants will participate in Restaurant Week, a biannual event featuring prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
Participating restaurants will offer 3-course menus, ranging in price from $10-$15 for lunch and $20-$35 for dinner.
The event runs from Monday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 26.
Three new restaurants joined the roster for the winter restaurant week: Lantern, Stir and Ko*an.
According to a news release from Restaurant Week organizer Triangle Boulevard, the event has generated $500,000 in additional revenue to area restaurants in the 13 years since its inception.
For a full list of participating restaurants and prix fixe menus, click here.
