Restaurants open on Christmas Day

Christmas can be a stressful time to find a place to eat. Many restaurants have limited hours or are closed all together.

If you find yourself needing to go out to eat Christmas Day, consider calling the restaurant in advance to make sure they are open, as some specific locations may have different holiday hours.
Applebee's: Individual Applebee's locations have the option to be open on Christmas Day. Check your local restaurant here.

Boston Market: Many Boston Market restaurants will be open Christmas Day. Check www.bostonmarket.com/locations for your local store.

Denny's: On the restaurant's busiest day of the year, Denny's will be open all 24-hours of Christmas.

Domino's Pizzas: Select franchise locations will be open Christmas, mainly in cities.

Dunkin' Donuts: Participating locations open Christmas Day.
Panda Express: Most locations open Christmas Day.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Open Christmas Day.

Starbucks: Open at select store locations with varying hours. Check www.starbucks.com/store-locator for your local store.

Waffle House: Open Christmas Day.

For more restaurants that plan to open on Christmas Day, check out ABC News.
