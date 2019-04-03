DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rise Biscuits and Donuts is hoping a name change will help the business continue to grow.
According to ABC11's newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the Durham restaurant chain is shifting its focus away from donuts and toward fried chicken.
Rise Biscuits and Donuts will now be known as Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken.
The company currently has 15 locations in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee--and more locations are on the way.
The shift in focus is a push to give those newly opening restaurants in the best chance to succeed.
Head over to the News & Observer for more information about what the name change will mean to Rise's menu.
Rise Biscuits and Donuts changing name to focus on fried chicken
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News