Food & Drink

Rise Biscuits and Donuts changing name to focus on fried chicken

EMBED <>More Videos

Rise Biscuits and Donuts is hoping a name change will help the business continue to grow.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rise Biscuits and Donuts is hoping a name change will help the business continue to grow.

According to ABC11's newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the Durham restaurant chain is shifting its focus away from donuts and toward fried chicken.

Rise Biscuits and Donuts will now be known as Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken.

The company currently has 15 locations in North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee--and more locations are on the way.

The shift in focus is a push to give those newly opening restaurants in the best chance to succeed.

Head over to the News & Observer for more information about what the name change will mean to Rise's menu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdurhamfoodbreakfastdonuts
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman credits electroshock therapy with improving her depression
Woman buys 204 pairs of shoes, donates them to Nebraska flood victims
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
Educator accused of exposing himself near Knightdale school bus stop
FTC bans 2 charities for taking millions of dollars from donations
After stabbing, a Macy's employee says store policy puts security staffers at risk
Masked man tries to rob bank, then is shot, Benson Police say
Show More
Chicagoans elect first African American female, lesbian mayor
Hope Mills Lake park project shuts down lake for summer
Marvin Gaye gets commemorative stamp on 80th birthday
Ignoring this rule at Dorothea Dix Park could cost you hundreds
Whale surfaces right next to kayakers in California
More TOP STORIES News