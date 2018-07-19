Rumi Persian Cafe debuts in Blue Dogwood

Hungry for Persian food? A new eatery in downtown Chapel Hill has you covered. Located at 306 W. Franklin St., Suite G, E10, the fresh arrival is called Rumi Persian Cafe.
Located in the Blue Dogwood Public Market, Rumi joins a diverse food hall that includes chocolatiers, butcheries and more. According to its website, the spot uses organically sourced cooking oils and sustainably farmed meats.
The menu includes Persian staples like lamb shank, chicken gyros, fessen joon (a pomegranate and walnut stew) and more. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews so far, the spot has a perfect score.
Lisa P., who was the first Yelper to review it on July 9, wrote, "It was so delicious! We've never had Persian food before and the waiter explained everything to us. This place was very welcoming and the chef had everything hot and ready to go. It was very reasonably priced, and so fresh and delicious!"
Casey B. added, "Amazing fast-casual Persian food in Blue Dogwood. The owner was so friendly and offered some samples. We were totally sold -- ordered the chicken with pomegranate and walnuts and the ghormeh sabzi."
Head on over to check it out: Rumi Persian Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
