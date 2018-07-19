FOOD & DRINK

Rumi Persian Cafe debuts in Blue Dogwood

Photo: Kaitlyn M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for Persian food? A new eatery in downtown Chapel Hill has you covered. Located at 306 W. Franklin St., Suite G, E10, the fresh arrival is called Rumi Persian Cafe.

Located in the Blue Dogwood Public Market, Rumi joins a diverse food hall that includes chocolatiers, butcheries and more. According to its website, the spot uses organically sourced cooking oils and sustainably farmed meats.

The menu includes Persian staples like lamb shank, chicken gyros, fessen joon (a pomegranate and walnut stew) and more. Vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews so far, the spot has a perfect score.

Lisa P., who was the first Yelper to review it on July 9, wrote, "It was so delicious! We've never had Persian food before and the waiter explained everything to us. This place was very welcoming and the chef had everything hot and ready to go. It was very reasonably priced, and so fresh and delicious!"

Casey B. added, "Amazing fast-casual Persian food in Blue Dogwood. The owner was so friendly and offered some samples. We were totally sold -- ordered the chicken with pomegranate and walnuts and the ghormeh sabzi."

Head on over to check it out: Rumi Persian Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChapel Hill
FOOD & DRINK
Satisfy your sweet tooth at the top 4 dessert spots in Chapel Hill
Walmart, Food Lion brand Swiss Rolls recalled over salmonella concerns
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Large fire extinguished in Spring Lake
Babysitter accused of choking 7-year-old Hope Mills boy
Apex tops list of America's 10 fastest-growing suburbs
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
2 children possibly bitten by sharks off Fire Island in New York
Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly
NC DMV OKs woman's 'lesbians in love' license plate after initially turning her down
Walmart, Food Lion brand Swiss Rolls recalled over salmonella concerns
Show More
Surveillance photos show man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Memphis man steals car from date to go on another date
More News