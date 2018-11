Sam Jones, a barbecue superstar, is bringing his delicious 'cue to Raleigh.Jones plans to open his second Sam Jones BBQ restaurant at 502 W. Lenoir Street, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. The first Sam Jones BBQ opened in 2015 in Greenville, just miles from the restaurant that made the Jones name legendary in the barbecue world: Skylight Inn. The News & Observer says Jones' Raleigh location is expected to open in fall 2019.