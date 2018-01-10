New year, new Diet Coke!
The brand is kicking off 2018 with a new can design and four new flavors, Coca-Cola announced Wednesday. The new design maintains the brand's iconic silver background but introduces a vertical Diet Coke logo set against a bold, colorful stripe.
Diet Coke fans need not worry about a repeat of 1985's disastrous New Coke fiasco. The soda has not been reformulated in any way, but there are four new flavors: feisty cherry, zesty blood orange, ginger lime and twisted mango.
The company said it chose those four flavors after testing dozens of potential options with more than 10,000 people across the country.
The new cans and flavors will be available nationwide starting in mid-January. As part of the brand refresh, Coca-Cola will discontinue selling Diet Coke Cherry and Diet Coke Lime in stores, but the two flavors will still be available online.
