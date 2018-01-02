FOOD & DRINK

Score a FREE Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse

Get your FREE Bloomin' Onion appetizers at Outback steakhouse on Tuesday, Jan 2. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The South Carolina Gamecocks scored a victory not only for themselves but for all football fans.

Thanks to their 26-19 victory over the Michigan Wolverines during Monday's Outback Bowl, Outback Steakhouse will offer free Bloomin' Onion appetizers to all football fans nationwide on Tuesday, Jan 2.


Just say "Outback Bowl" to your server to receive the offer, which is valid with any purchase.

This year marks Outback's sixth-annual nationwide appetizer giveaway based on the outcome of the Outback Bowl.

After SEC's Florida Gators took home the trophy last year, Outback Steakhouse restaurants gave away 56,238 Bloomin' Onions to guest around the county.
