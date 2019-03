Popular burger joint Shake Shack to open in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shake Shack, one of the most popular fast food burger joints, is finally coming to the Triangle.According to ABC11's newsgathering partners, The News & Observer , the New-York based company will open a restaurant in Cary.Plans filed in March state that it will open in Waverly Place at 310 Colonades Way.The company also posted a job listing for a general manager for the Cary location.Shake Shack plans to open 40 locations in 2019.