Popular burger joint Shake Shack to open in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shake Shack, one of the most popular fast food burger joints, is finally coming to the Triangle.
According to ABC11's newsgathering partners, The News & Observer, the New-York based company will open a restaurant in Cary.
Plans filed in March state that it will open in Waverly Place at 310 Colonades Way.
The company also posted a job listing for a general manager for the Cary location.
Shake Shack plans to open 40 locations in 2019.
