Shake Shack opens in Cary on Wednesday

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the most popular fast food burger joints is finally coming to the Triangle.Shake Shack is opening its first area location in Cary on August 21 at 11 a.m.The Cary Shake Shack is located at Waverly Place on Colonades Way.The fast food restaurant was founded in New York. It started as a hot dog stand in 2001. Now it features burgers, dogs, fries and of course milkshakes.Shake Shack has around 250 locations around the world. The chain said it planned to open 40 new restaurants, including Cary, in 2019.