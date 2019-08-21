Food & Drink

Shake Shack sees hours-long lines on opening day in Cary

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the most popular fast-food burger joints is finally here.

Shake Shack opened its first Triangle location in Cary on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Cary Shake Shack is located at Waverly Place on Colonades Way.

But if you want to go this week, be prepared for a wait.



Diners waited for hours on Wednesday.

"The lines, the reception that we've had since 9 this morning has been phenomenal," said franchisee Allan Ng.

No. 3 in that line was Erika Heyder Seely.

"I thought I was going to be first but two guys skirted in front of me," she said.

It was a mix of Shake Shack veterans and those waiting to try it out for the first time.

"I have loved Shake Shack since I lived in New York City for a long time," Seely said. "It was always my go-to guilty pleasure -- just a burger and fry when you're having a rough day."

Staff handed out free drinks as customers battled the heat outside.

The fast-food restaurant was founded in New York. It started as a hot dog stand in 2001. Now it features burgers, dogs, fries and of course milkshakes.

Shake Shack has about 250 locations worldwide. The chain said it planned to open 40 new restaurants, including Cary, in 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcaryfast food restaurantshake shack
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Clayton High School principal files grievance
Jury sides with author Nicholas Sparks in defamation trial
Hillside drama teacher sues Durham district over back pay, discrimination
Charges refiled against STAYUMBL driver in Durham incident
NC man accused of holding woman, infant captive for a month
Instagram users falling for privacy policy hoax
New Carowinds roller coaster closed after guest injury
Show More
PNC Arena hiring for 500+ part-time jobs tonight
Cooper vetoes controversial ICE detainment bill
Pfizer bringing 300 new jobs to North Carolina
Teachers prep classrooms in brand new Raleigh school
Video shows deadly Clinton brawl, family questions self-defense claim
More TOP STORIES News