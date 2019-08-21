Shake Shack sees hours-long lines on opening day in Cary

People have been waiting since before 9 AM to enter new @shakeshack in @TownofCary. Line is at least 100 long outside. Security guards in place outside to oversee everything. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/BKfvc4TkQg — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) August 21, 2019

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the most popular fast-food burger joints is finally here.Shake Shack opened its first Triangle location in Cary on Wednesday at 11 a.m.The Cary Shake Shack is located at Waverly Place on Colonades Way.But if you want to go this week, be prepared for a wait.Diners waited for hours on Wednesday."The lines, the reception that we've had since 9 this morning has been phenomenal," said franchisee Allan Ng.No. 3 in that line was Erika Heyder Seely."I thought I was going to be first but two guys skirted in front of me," she said.It was a mix of Shake Shack veterans and those waiting to try it out for the first time."I have loved Shake Shack since I lived in New York City for a long time," Seely said. "It was always my go-to guilty pleasure -- just a burger and fry when you're having a rough day."Staff handed out free drinks as customers battled the heat outside.The fast-food restaurant was founded in New York. It started as a hot dog stand in 2001. Now it features burgers, dogs, fries and of course milkshakes.Shake Shack has about 250 locations worldwide. The chain said it planned to open 40 new restaurants, including Cary, in 2019.