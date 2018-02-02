'Smash Waffles' Brings Waffles & Coffee To Wade

Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Smash Waffles, the newcomer is located at 2304 Hillsborough St. in Wade.
This new sweet spot and cafe--which has another location in Greenville--specializes in house-made waffles, waffle breakfast sandwiches, signature coffee drinks and more.
Look for waffle creations such as "The Swirly Sin" with brown sugar butter sauce, cream cheese icing and cinnamon sugar; "The Quilted Pig" with maple icing, candied bacon crumbles and powdered sugar; and the "Cereal Thriller" with sweet cream icing, Fruity Pebbles and powdered sugar.
In addition to traditional drip coffees on hand, expect to see lattes with hazelnut and Nutella, white chocolate syrup and chocolate sauce, and banana and vanilla syrup with caramel sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Smash Waffles has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Zainab F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 1st, said: "So happy this gem came to Raleigh...Firstly, it's near NC State and will quickly become an overall favorite in addition to an undergrad/grad favorite. I do think the name is deceiving because they have more to offer than waffles--their lattes are innovative and delicious!"
Yelper Mia C. added: "So far I've only been able to try one waffle and one coffee, but I really liked what I had! The swirly cinnamon tastes just like a cinnamon roll, and and the hazy (a hazelnut latte) was delicious."
Head on over to check it out: Smash Waffles is open Monday-Thursday from 6am-10pm, Friday and Saturday from 6am-midnight, and Sunday from 8am-9pm.
