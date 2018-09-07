FOOD & DRINK

Snoopy's Famous Hot Dogs celebrates 40th birthday 1/2 priced hot dogs

Snoopy's Famous Hot Dogs is celebrating its 40th birthday with a sweet deal -- half priced hot dogs!

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Snoopy's Famous Hot Dogs is turning 40 and they want you to help them celebrate!

The iconic Raleigh restaurant will mark the milestone next week at all five of its locations including the ones on Wake Forest Road and Hillsborough Street.

From Sept. 9-15, customers can get hot dogs at half price - we know, we're also relishing the moment!

Snoopy's will also give away 5,000 wooden nickels good for $1 off any order of $5 or more the following week.
