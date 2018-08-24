FOOD & DRINK

Snow Factory brings Thai rolled ice cream to Old West Durham

Photo: Snow Factory/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new dessert spot that specializes in Thai-style rolled ice cream has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 760 Ninth St. in Old West Durham, the fresh arrival is called Snow Factory.

The chain, which has several other U.S. shops, makes its ice cream on an iced grill where it's mixed with fruit and other ingredients and then chopped and stirred until it is crystallized.

The creatively named ice cream flavors include the Unicorn (vanilla base with sprinkles), Fifty Shades of Grey (dark chocolate ice cream blended with banana and white chocolate syrup), Matcha Cavalier (matcha green tea base with fresh strawberries), Let it Snow (mango base with fresh mangoes) and more.

Garnish your dessert with toppings like honey graham, almond flakes, M&Ms, creamy chocolate sticks, pretzels, brownie, popping pearls, gummy bears and more.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Randy G., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 20, wrote, "Quite the treat. It was very creative, tasty and beautiful! They put a lot of work into making it. The only downside is it's one size. No kids' cups."

Head on over to check it out: Snow Factory Durham is open from noon-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
