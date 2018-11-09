FOOD & DRINK

'So hot' makes its debut, with all-you-can-eat hot pot

So hot. | Photo: Man J./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score hot pot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1937 High House Road, the new arrival is called So hot.

With an all-you-can-eat experience, So hot lets customers place orders for their courses through iPads. The menu features a variety of broth bases -- from traditional soup to the "house special butter hotpot" -- as well as a range of meats, seafood, tofu, noodles and vegetables.

So hot has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Mary Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 3, wrote, "We really liked our meal! We even had fun using the iPad to choose our dishes: beef, lamb, shrimp, mushrooms, meatballs, dumplings and some fresh vegetables."

Yelper Alexa L. added, "This was a pleasant surprise! I've had hot pot in the area and assumed this would pretty much taste the same, but I have to admit that So hot was superior."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. So hot is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and noon-9 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCary
FOOD & DRINK
Healthy DIY treats for the pumpkin obsessed
Pizza La Stella brings brick oven pies and more to Cary
3 new businesses to check out in Central
New Central Park Japanese spot M Tempura opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Governor offers additional $5,000 reward for info on missing Lumberton girl
'Sounded like gunfire:' Water heater blamed for panic at Topsail High
Man arrested in double shooting in Carrboro
Freezing temperatures likely this weekend
Deadline extended for UNC's Silent Sam plan
FDA plans strict limits on sale of flavored e-cigarettes
Opening date of Hi-Wire Brewing's Durham taproom revealed
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Show More
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Durham parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
Healthy DIY treats for the pumpkin obsessed
8-year-old pistol-whipped, mother robbed at gunpoint, Raleigh Police say
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
More News