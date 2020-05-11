Some North Carolina families to get increased food stamp benefits on May 22

The state health department received federal authority to implement the program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on March 27.
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now purchase food online
All families that receive FNS will receive the maximum amount allowed for May 2020 for their household size. For example, a family of four would be eligible to receive a total of $646 for each of the two months regardless of their usual benefit amount.
How to apply for SNAP (FNS) benefits
The increase is subject to the following guidelines:
- Households that have already received the maximum amount for their household size will not receive the temporary increase.
- The household size will not include ineligible or disqualified members.
- Households that were ineligible in May 2020 will not receive a temporary increase
Approximately 360,000 households will begin receiving the temporary increased benefit on their EBT card on May 22. They will be randomly generated and staggered every other workday until all eligible households have received their temporary increase.
To check availability of benefits families should go to www.ebtedge.com and lick on 'More Information' under 'EBT Cardholders.'
NCDHHS has also received approval to extend FNS certification periods so that beneficiaries don't have to visit county Social Services offices to qualify for continued services.
According to NCDHHS, due to many businesses closing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents are being temporarily and partially suspended.