Sophie's Grill And Bar makes debut, with burgers and more

Craving burgers? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Sophie's Grill and Bar, the newcomer is located at 2734 NC-55.
Sophie's Grill and Bar offers up cocktails and 28 craft beers on tap. The menu includes a variety of burgers and a complimentary salad bar. This spot also features 32 televisions and a heated outdoor patio.
Sophie's Grill and Bar has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Erin B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 14, wrote, "The menu has a nice variety of food. The burgers were fresh and the mozzarella sticks and cheese curds were really good as appetizers."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sophie's Grill and Bar is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
