FOOD & DRINK

Sophie's Grill And Bar makes debut, with burgers and more

Photo: Sophie's Grill & Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving burgers? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Sophie's Grill and Bar, the newcomer is located at 2734 NC-55.

Sophie's Grill and Bar offers up cocktails and 28 craft beers on tap. The menu includes a variety of burgers and a complimentary salad bar. This spot also features 32 televisions and a heated outdoor patio.

Sophie's Grill and Bar has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Erin B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 14, wrote, "The menu has a nice variety of food. The burgers were fresh and the mozzarella sticks and cheese curds were really good as appetizers."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sophie's Grill and Bar is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCary
FOOD & DRINK
Owner of Durham's beloved Bullock's BBQ passes away at 79
Fayetteville's 4 best spots for budget-friendly sandwiches
Downtown Raleigh Wahlburgers closes after seven months
McDonald's to add 'breakfast only' items to morning menu
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Cary woman arrested for vandalism acts that were 'fueled by hate'
It's official! 2018 is wettest year on record for Raleigh
Owner of Durham's beloved Bullock's BBQ passes away at 79
Downtown Raleigh Wahlburgers closes after seven months
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Newark travelers on Christmas Eve possibly exposed to measles
Study: Young women working more, still doing most of the housework
Show More
Woman finds shopper's lost wedding ring in Instant Pot she got for Christmas
Republican candidate petitions for certification of 9th District election
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody had flu: autopsy
Children taken from McCollum Ranch returned home
More News