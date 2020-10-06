southern supreme

Southern Supreme makes it easy to get your holiday treats

For many, the holiday season means a trip out to Bear Creek, NC to tour the showroom of, 30+ year family-owned business, Southern Supreme. This year, guests can also take advantage of drive-thru curbside pickup.

The expanded showroom is socially-distanced ready and stocked full delicious food products, and holiday and seasonal décor and merchandise.

Southern Supreme's "famous nutty fruitcake" keeps customers coming back year after year, but if that's not your thing - there are plenty of delicious food products! Some of these treats include cookies, jams, jellies, mustard, pralines, truffles, coffee, hot apple cider mix, and cocoa made from fresh-shaved chocolate.



Extended Hours
- Nov 27-Dec 23

- Mon-Sat 9a-7p, Sun 1p-5p
Regular Hours
Closed Dec 24-27, Regular hours resume Dec 28
- Mon-Sat 9a-5p

For those who may live a little further visit SouthernSupreme.com, which offers a wide selection of mail-order products.
